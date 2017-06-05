100 Years of Vermont in Film

Vermont has been a featured location in Hollywood movies for nearly a century. It has represented many different ideals during that time, and its portrayal reflects both Vermont’s own history as well as American history. Examining those films provides interesting and fun insights into the hold Vermont has had on imagination in the media age. Amanda Kay Gustin of the Vermont Historical Society will provide background and share clips ranging chronologically from 1919s ‘Way Down East’ to 2005s ‘Thank You for Smoking’ in a free talk, ‘Vermont vs. Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont in Film’ at the Manchester Community Library on Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. The talk is presented by the Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau and hosted by MCL. It is the first in the Library’s Summer Wednesdays Series. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For details, call 802-362-2607.