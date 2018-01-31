18 LTS Students Inducted into National Honor Society

Long Trail School held its annual National Honor Society (NHS) induction ceremony on January 18. New inductees are seniors Franco Casotti and Levin Coe; juniors Sam Freeman, Olivia Kelly Hinterberger, Kelsey McCullough, Emmett Morgan, Serena Nettleton, Hope Soucy, Jacob Schmidt; and sophomores Ben Boggio, Sean Bottomms, Nessia Crispe, Kathryn Dugan, Gretchen Hammell, Chaeli Knapp-Wilson, Griff McClellan, Lang Quail and Greg Shaw. The event was led by chapter president and senior Claire van Burken with assistance from other NHS members. After an address by Head of School Seth Linfield, the students highlighted the four pillars of NHS: leadership, scholarship, service and character. Long Trail is proud of all of our students and their achievements. Congratulations to these recent inductees!