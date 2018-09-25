200 Years and Eight Generations

Join the Hebron Preservation Society for an oral and pictorial review on how a farm stays in the family for eight generations, with the story of the Day family, who came to Belcher, in the town of Hebron, N.Y. From horse and buggy, through the depression, fire, and death, they’ve managed to keep the property in the family. Learn how they acquired the farm, the strength it took to stay on the land, and how the discussion about how to stay is still ongoing at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 30, at the Organ Barn, located north of Slate Valley Automotive on Route 22 at 672 North Grimes Road in Granville N.Y. Refreshments will be served at this free program. For more information, call 518-812-6171.