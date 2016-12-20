24 Hours of Stratton Helps Kids Living in Poverty

The fifth annual ‘24 Hours of Stratton,’ presented by Southwestern Vermont Medical Center-Dartmouth Hitchcock, is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to ski or snowboard at Stratton Mountain Resort, for as long as you wish, whenever you wish, for 24 Hours. This family-friendly ski and ride party puts the fun in fundraising as Stratton lights-up its trails and the weekend with live music, giveaways, food and fireworks. All ages and abilities can participate. Sign up as an individual, start or join a team and join the morning parade and official 9 a.m. start on Saturday, January 7, going until 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 8. Only ‘24 Hour’ participants can ski under the stars, watch the fireworks from the lifts, enjoy first tracks at sunrise and embrace the incredible camaraderie of the event. The finale includes an athlete breakfast and the presentation of awards.

Proceeds from the event go to major initiatives to help Vermont children living in poverty. ‘24 Hours of Stratton’ has raised $800,000 over the past four years to benefit the Stratton Foundation’s mission to break the cycle of rural, generational poverty. The Foundation works closely with schools, health and social service organizations to address gaps in critically-needed assistance: food and nutritious backpack programs, dental and medical care, mentoring and academic programs, youth mental health and social services, family heat assistance, emergencies and first-generation ‘Student Success’. To sign up or donate, go to stratton.com/24. For more information about the Stratton Foundation, visit them at strattonfoundation.org or call 802-297-2096.