3 Pears Gallery & MMF to Host Festive Summer Event

Three Pears Gallery and Manchester Music Festival (MMF) will host a show of landscape artist Jim Rodgers and hold a silent auction fundraiser to benefit MMF on Saturday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. In this solo show, titled ‘The Sounds of Summer,’ Rodger’s work derives its inspiration from the classic sounds of summertime and the artist’s love of music. From the flip of a fish in stream, to the crack of a little leaguer’s baseball bat, to the music of a summer festival wafting through the air, his paintings evoke the lushness and harmony of days in the sun with fluid, vibrant strokes. These days of summer are relaxed, and anything but lazy; they are infused with energy. His painting ‘Manchester Music’ will be up for bid during the silent auction. Gallery owner Greg DeLuca invites you to come enjoy hors d’oeuvres and complimentary cocktails – Cucumber Vodka and Pink Grapefruit Patio Punch by SILO Distillery and Maple Rum Old Fashioned Cocktails by Mad River Distillers. Three Pears Gallery is located on the Village Green in Dorset. For further details, call the Gallery at 802-770-8820 or MMF at 802-362-1956.