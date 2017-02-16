30 pairs of skis for Flood Brook School
Nordic Rocks, developed to provide elementary school students with an opportunity to experience Nordic skiing, the National Winter Sports Educational Foundation, USSA and the local West River Nordic Ski Club, has provided Flood Brook School with 30 pairs of skis that physical education teacher Mark Weikert can use during class time, along with lesson plans. West River Nordic will provide volunteer mentors and equipment assistance.
