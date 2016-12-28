Bennington Lions Announce Annual Christmas Party a Success

The Bennington Lions held their annual Christmas Party for the visually impaired and hearing handicapped on December 13 at the Mount Anthony Country Club. The first such party was held over 60 years ago. Lion Patricia Babcock, who organized the occasion, noted that the 30 guests in attendance were treated to dinner, gifts and a visit from Santa Claus. Some of the guests live in area nursing or community care facilities. Music was provided by the Aladdins from North Adams, Mass.

The Bennington Lions serve the communities of Bennington, Pownal and Woodford. For information, write to the Lions and send to PO Box 491, Bennington, VT 05201, or send an email to benningtonlions@gmail.com.