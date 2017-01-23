VRP Hockey Match This Sunday

Vermont Reading Partners (VRP) presents the annual ‘Reach Your Goal In Reading’ Charity Hockey Match on Sunday, January 29, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Held at Riley Rink in Manchester, the match features the long-standing rivalry between the Vermont Law Enforcement Hockey Club and The Green Mountain Boys. Admission to the game is free. The event includes a Chuck-A-Puck contest with a cash prize and a bookshare with free books for kids. Come bust those winter blues with a fun and exciting afternoon of hockey while supporting VRP, a local organization promoting literacy in southwestern Vermont and providing free and confidential tutoring for children and adults. For information, call 802-362-2323 or email vtreadingpartners@gmail.com.