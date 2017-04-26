Join the Hildene Volunteer Team

An open house for prospective volunteers will be held at Hildene on Tuesday, May 2, at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers have always been an integral part of this special place. With the number of visitors growing an average of 10 percent each year, volunteer assistance at the house, Pullman car, Welcome Center, The Museum Store, goat dairy, school programs and in the gardens has never been more important. For information, contact Paula at 802-367-7961 or paula@hildene.org.

Lions Grants Available

Manchester Lions Club grant applications are now being accepted until June 1 from local non profit organizations seeking funding for a project separate from their operations. Grant awards will vary up to $5,000, and can be combined with other sources of funds obtained for completion of the project. To apply, email russellmillsvt@gmail.com.

Quiet Valley Quilt Guild

The Quiet Valley Quilt Guild will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wedensday, May 3. Lynn Wheatley, a Studio 180 Design certified instructor, will be the guest speaker; she expanded a 30-year quilting hobby into designing, teaching, demonstrating and vending at shops, guilds and quilt shows. The Guild meets on the first Wednesday of each month at Second Congregational Church on Hillside Street in Bennington. For more information, visit benningtonquiltfest.com.

Senior Go-Getters

All seniors are welcome to attend the luncheon sponsored by the Manchester Go-Getters on Wednesday, May 3. The meal is served at 12 noon at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester; please arrive early. The donation is only $4 per person. Volunteers are making brownies and ice cream will be provided. A teacup auction will follow. To make reservations call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Northshire Seniors

The Northshire Seniors will hold a Pizza Party on Monday, May 15, at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Manchester. Please bring items for the teacup auction to follow. The group will be traveling to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, N.Y., on Saturday, June 17, to see ‘Riverdance’ at the 2 p.m. matinee. The cost is $55. Be sure to sign up soona Call Sally at 802-375-9780 to make your reservation, and send a check to Northshire Seniors, PO Box 1051, Manchester Center, VT 05255.

Project Independence

Monday, May 1: Trumpet Concert with Gina. Tuesday, May 2: Chocolate Barn Trip. Wednesday, May 3: Drumming with Bennington College. Thursday, May 4: Crafters Club. Friday, May 5: Yoga with Jane. By ourselves we can enjoy life, but to really appreciate life we must find companionship. Let Bennington Project Independence fulfill that need in your life. Call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.