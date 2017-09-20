Haynes House Trek for Hope

The seventh annual Trek for Hope 5K walk/run is slated for Sunday, October 8, in Granville, N.Y. Coming at the height of fall foliage season, the run takes participants through village streets, a Rail Trail and over a covered footbridge for an enjoyable autumn experience. The 5K takes place at 9:30 a.m., preceded by a one-mile Kids Run at 9 a.m. Both events start at Village Park on Quaker Street. Registration will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. T-shirts will be given to the first 75 registrants. Awards will be given to the first-place overall male and female finishers in the 5K, plus first through third top finishers in each age group. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the day of the race. The cost for youth 18 and younger is $10. For a registration form, go to thehayneshouseofhope.org or call Peter O’Brien at 518-321-9640. Proceeds benefit Granville’s Haynes House of Hope, a nonprofit organization that cares for the terminally ill and their families. Your donation is tax deductible. You can also call Peter O’Brien if you would like to become a sponsor of the event.

Run, Walk, Relay Event to Benefit Foley Cancer Center

There is still time to sign up for the Vermont Great 2-4-6-8K Run, Walk and Relay in downtown Rutland on Saturday, September 23. Registration begins at 2 p.m., and the race starts at 3:30. New to the event is a collaboration with the Come Alive Outside Green Street initiative; a portion of Center Street will be covered in sod for lots of family activities. Proceeds will benefit the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center and promote and support wellness through outdoor activity. The 8K is ideal for those who prefer a longer route, while those who are new to physical activity may find the 2K more appealing. Runners and walkers can participate individually, as part of a group or relay team, running or walking the distances that best fit their interests and abilities. A post-race party will feature food, local brews and music courtesy of WJJR and Catamount Radio. To register, go to active.com. For more information, email lfboynton@rrmc.org or call 802-747-3629.