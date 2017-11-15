Meet & Greet for Rupert/Pawlet School Board

There will be a casual gathering for people from both Rupert and Pawlet to talk to the School Board candidates. It will be held at the Mettawee Community School on Route 153, West Pawlet, on Thursday November 16, at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Pawlet-Rupert Merger Meeting

The Pawlet-Rupert Merger Study Committee has been working since May 2017 on a merger study for the Pawlet, Rupert and Mettawee school boards. The Merger Study Report with Articles of Agreement were approved by the State Department of Education at their October 18 meeting. A public informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, at the Mettawee Community School, offering an opportunity for community members to address questions and make comments. Community participation is encouraged. Voting by both the Pawlet and Rupert communities will take place at each community’s town hall, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21. The Worksheet and Articles of Agreement along with a Q&A sheet are available at brsu.org under the Act 46 tab. Paper copies may also be obtained by contacting the BRSU at 802-362-2452, Mettawee School at 802-645-9009, the Rupert Town Office at 802-394-7728, or the Pawlet Town Office at 802-325-3309. In addition to voting on the merger, the communities will also be voting on a new unified school board.

Londonderry Kids’ Crafts

The South Londonderry Free Library is celebrating Thanksgiving with a special program for children on Saturday, November 18, at 10:30 a.m. Thankful Kids of all ages are invited to make stylish place cards and decorations for the family table with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey. The program is free of charge and all materials will be provided. For more information, call the Library at 802-824-3371

Arlington Varsity Girls Win State Soccer Championship Finals

The Arlington Memorial High School varsity girls’ soccer team capped off an undefeated season with a 3-0 win over Proctor in the Vermont Division IV State Soccer Finals Tournament. The team was led by head coach Aaron Wood with assistant coaches Michelle Edmunds, Breana Einsig and Dan Wood. After the game, the team arrived home to a town-wide celebration with a parade of sirens, rescue vehicles and fireworks.

Flood Brook Mentors Sought

The Collaborative mentoring program is seeking mentors for students at Flood Brook School in Londonderry. There is currently a higher demand for male mentors age 18 or older, although any adults are encouraged to apply. Applicants are subject to state and federal background checks. Mentors need to be available to meet with their assigned mentee for one hour per week at Flood Brook for the remainder of the school year. Time and day is agreed upon by both the mentor and the mentee‘s parent/guardian. If interested, email mentoring@thecollaborative.us or call 802-824-4200.