Arts & Entertainment Community Events

Free Lecture at The Clark

John Marciari, head of the Department of Drawings and Prints at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York, presents a free lectur at the Clark Art Institute on Sunday, March 4, at 3 p.m., in conjunction with The Clark’s exhibition ‘Drawn to Greatness’ – on view through April 22 – at the Manton Research Center. The Renaissance and Baroque era saw a dramatic development in the types of drawings made by European artists. New theories of naturalism changed the relationship of artists to the world, leading to the rise of a new class of connoisseurs and collectors and a growing self-consciousness on the part of artists about the kinds of drawings they made. The lecture includes illustrated examples and traces the shift from model-book to sketch-book drawing in the early Renaissance; the development of new kinds of autonomous drawings and the mannered style often associated with them in the sixteenth century; and the revival of naturalism in the seventeenth century. The Clark is located at 225 South Street in Williamstown, Mass. For more information, visit clarkart.edu or call 413-458-2303.

Jewish Film Series to Begin

Congregation Beth El is hosting a Jewish Film Series at Oldcastle Theater this winter and early spring. The next film, ‘Snow in August,’ will be shown on Sunday, February 25, at 5 p.m. This mystical movies uses themes of Kabbalah, baseball and the friendship between an 11-year-old Irish Catholic boy and a Czechoslovakian Rabbi, to spin a wonderful Jewish tale based on the best-selling book of the same title by Pete Hamill. There is no charge for admission, but a donation would be appreciated. A cash bar will be available. To learn more, call the Beth El office at 802-442-9645. Oldcastle Theatre is located at 331 Main Street in downtown Bennington.

GMALL & National Theatre Live: ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

National Theatre Live, the best of British theatre broadcast to cinemas around the world, comes to Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, when Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) offers the screening of ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.’ Tennessee Williams’ 20th century masterpiece makes a thrilling revival starring Sienna Miller. On a steamy night in Mississippi, a Southern family gathers at their cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday. The scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell. With the future of the family at stake, which version of the truth is real – and which will win out? Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students, and may be purchased online at bbatickets.com.

Historical Drama to Be Screened at Bennington Free Library

The Bennington Free Library is showing a recent historical drama (rated PG-13) on Saturday, February 24. The movie will begin at 2 p.m. and is two hours long; it will be shown upstairs in the Rotary Room of the Library, located at 101 Silver Street, Bennington. Admission is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available. The Library is wheelchair accessible. For specific movie information, visit the website at benningtonfreelibrary.org or call 802-442-9051.

Afternoon Film at MCL

On Tuesday, February 27, at 1 p.m., Manchester Community Library will screen a recent film on the real life story of Dr. Jan Zabinski and his wife, Antonina, who ran the Warsaw Zoo. When Poland is invaded by Germany, the Zoo becomes a sanctuary for hundreds of Jews, thanks to the efforts of the zookeepers. Jessica Chastain stars as Antonina. The film screening is free and open to the public and is part of the Library’s Contemporary Film series. Running time is 127 minutes. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information and the title of the film, call 802-362-2607.