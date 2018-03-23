35 Vermont Towns Pass Resolutions Seeking Climate Solutions

Residents from 35 Vermont towns, including Arlington, Dorset, Bennington, Manchester, Peru, Putney, Shaftsbury and Weston, voted overwhelmingly in favor of resolutions seeking climate solutions. All acknowledged the severity of climate change, urged the State to meet its goals for 90 percent renewable energy, and called for an equitable transition off fossil fuels. The majority also demanded a ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure. In many towns, the resolutions passed unanimously. Beginning in November 2017, organizers and volunteers with 350Vermont and other affiliated groups drafted their resolutions town by town and collected signatures to get their resolutions warned for Town Meeting Day. “Every corner of Vermont has been impacted by climate change, with either floods, increased Lyme disease, wind storms, reduced snow or shortened sugaring seasons,” said Maeve McBride, director of 350Vermont. “So, it’s not surprising that we see these resolutions passing in 10 different Vermont counties. Clearly, Vermonters are not happy with the State’s meager progress, and they want to see more action on climate change.”

Many youth were involved in the efforts. “Sofie Pedemonti and Cassidy Pickering stepped right up to the microphone and belted out the resolution, beautifully,” said Jean Freebern of Arlington, adding they were followed by a burst of loud applause. BBA junior Trinity Delano led a petitioning effort in Rupert, but because of a technicality, the resolution was not on the agenda, despite a

successful petition.