350Vermont’s Pop-Up Series Comes to the Northshire

The Burlington-based climate organization 350Vermont takes its climate mission on the road, making the fourth stop of its statewide tour in Bennington County. The series includes a traveling exhibit, film screenings, workshops, performances, kids’ activities and more, August 8 to 11. 350Vermont’s volunteer organizer Jen Lazar describes the pop-up as a “mix of a traveling roadshow, a listening tour, a fierce commitment to climate justice, a set of powerful workshops and trainings, the excitement of overnight summer camp, and incredible climate leaders from across the state.” The organization’s pop-up tent will appear in four locations: the Bennington Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, August 8, from 3 to 6 p.m.; the Left Bank in North Bennington on Wednesday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Manchester Farmer’s Market on Thursday, August 10, from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Willow Park in Bennington on Friday, August 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other events will be held throughout the week to engage more Vermonters in the movement for climate justice. A full schedule can be found at bit.ly/2uy3FKw.