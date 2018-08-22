Landgrove Meeting House

At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 26, the Landgrove Meeting House hosts the Reverend David Owen for its final service of the summer season. Reverend Owen from Canton, Conn., was a guest preacher last year as well. He is also the author of ‘Like No Other Place: The Sandhills of Nebraska,’ a book of photographs and stories from his journey through western Nebraska to document the beauty of the geography and singular way of life of the residents there. Join us for a one-of-a-kind Sunday experience complete with enchanting music, inspirational words and community friendship. Each service is followed by refreshments on the lawn. To learn more, go to landgrove.vermont.gov/community.

Adoniram Lodge Picnic

Adoniram Lodge Chapter 22 will host a picnic starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 21, at the Chalet Motel, 1875 Depot Street, Manchester Center. Bring a dish to share; hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided. A meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m. To attend, RSVP to David Katz at katzmeow5560@yahoo.com or 802-362-0041.

Arlington Garden Club

The Arlington Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, August 21, at American Legion Post 69 on Legion Road in Arlington, when they plan a Yankee Plant Swap. Members are to bring house plants, perennials or other garden plants, or ornammental garden items to swap. Social time starts at 12:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 1 and the Yankee Swap at 2 p.m. Hostesses for the meeting are Nancy Boardman and Jackie Ostrander; coordinator is Cathy Kindle. New members are always welcome and should contact Pat Williams at 802-375-1223.

Bennington Tag Sales Fight Cancer

From 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26, the Cancer Center Community Crusader crews will hold fundraising tag sales, with 90 percent of the proceeds going to the local Cancer Center and ten percent to to Dartmouth Hitchcock for cancer research. Lou’s Angels will hold a sale on East Road, just past the turn onto Willow Road in Bennington. Gail’s Gang will have their sale and raffle at 1261 East Road. Watch for the signs.

Manchester Eagles Club Dance

The Manchester Eagles will host the Rio County Line Band on Saturday, August 25, for a night of music and dancing, open to the public. Doors will open at 7 p.m.The cost is $10 for members before the event and $15 for everyone at the door. The Manchester Eagles is a charitable organization that supports this community through its fundraising efforts. New members are welcome. The Club is located on Route 11/30 across from Bob’s Diner in Manchester. They can be reached at 802-362-9804.

Martha’s Used Books

Martha’s Used Books, Route 7A, Arlington is currently featuring Norman Rockwell books and framed, original Saturday Evening Post covers at very reasonable prices. Prices for most are hardcover at $1.75 and paper back at 75 cents. All books have been pre-screened and sorted. Weekly specials on various subjects are four for $1. Hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Martha Canfield Library. Contact Phyllis Skidmore at martha_canfield_lib@hotmail.com with any questions.