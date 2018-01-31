4-H Seeks Adult Volunteers

4-H is a century-old youth organization committed to providing opportunities for young people to explore, learn and master various experiences and job-skills. A national organization, 4-H is connected to the University of Vermont – and it’s much more than cows and horses, offering programming that goes beyond the agricultural realm, with topics ranging from woodworking to photography, coding to entomology, shooting sports to sustainable energy, and more. Volunteer leaders this past fall ran a six-week program at the Martha Canfield Library in Arlington that focused on robotics and coding for fifth to eighth graders. Using Legos, participating youth built robots, programmed actions and demonstrated their abilities with enthusiasm and pride – so much so, that the Bennington County 4-H Foundation is working to increase its capacity to offer this program, aiming to engage more adult volunteers and reach more Bennington County youth. If you or someone you know is over 18 and likes to mentor young leaners, this opportunity is perfect You don’t have to have robotics or coding experience; you just have to be enthusiastic about using LEGOs as a learning tool with kids. Interested? Contact Kimberly Griffin by emailing kimberly.griffin@uvm.edu or call 802-447-7582, extension 251.