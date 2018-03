55 or Older? Share a Memory

What’s your favorite memory of growing up? What do you do to keep active? The Vermont News Guide is planning the next Senior News Guide, and we want to feature your reminisces and thoughts on growing older. Send Liz your thoughts, 150 words or less, to editor@hersamacornvt.com, or VT News Guide, PO Box 1265, Manchester Center, VT 05255.