60 Years of Painting on Display at Equinox Gallery

The Gallery at Equinox Village will present an exhibit of art by Sheila Foster titled ‘Sixty Years of Painting,’ starting with an opening reception on Thursday, January 19, at 5:30 p.m., featuring light refreshments and music.

Foster grew up around artists and always loved to draw. Her neighbor encouraged her to draw on brown paper bags, correcting her to help improve her skills.She went on to paint, primarily landscapes in oils, and didn’t discover the medium of watercolor until she attended art school at Parsons School of Design in New York City. It was there that she studied watercolor renderings of rooms, wood and fabric.

“While watercolor is an unforgiving medium, when one is patient, it offers the opportunity to create lovely light and layering of color, which I fell in love with,” she says. From that point on, she painted exclusively in watercolor. She and her family moved to Vermont in the mid 1960s. With children and a business, it left Sheila no time for painting. She hadn’t picked up a paintbrush in almost 10 years when she was struck with the urge to paint a lobster bought for dinner on a family trip in Maine. The colors were so wonderful, she stated, that she had to see if she could capture them. The resulting painting hung in their kitchen for years and was a reminder of how she had rediscovered something she loved. Foster’s next subject was her Cardigan Corgi, Bonnie, the first of many animal portraits, most of which were commissioned. She continued taking workshops with well-known artists, and continues to paint daily, for the sheer joy and challenge. The exhibit will be on view through February 13. To see her work, visit sheilafoster.com. The Gallery at Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 802-362-4061 or visit equinoxvillage.com.