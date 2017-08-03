67th Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend

Don’t miss the 67th annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day, to be held on the Townshend Common, rain or shine, on Saturday, August 5. This all-day, family-friendly event starts at 9 a.m. Voted a Top 10 Summer Event by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Fair features activities to please the whole family – a birthday parade with dancing stork and bagpipes at 10 a.m., a live all-day auction, bargain booths featuring housewares, books, plants, jewelry and more, bingo, pony rides, face painting, lots of food, an arts and crafts show held in the Townshend Church, free circus entertainment, live music, kids’ games and costumes, raffles and more – there will be plenty of fun for all ages. Hospital Fair Day is organized by the Grace Cottage Hospital Auxiliary, and all proceeds benefit the Hospital. There is no admission fee and parking is free. For more information, visit gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109.