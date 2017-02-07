A Discussion on Section Hiking the Appalachian Trail

Join One World Conservation Center on Thursday, February 16, at 7 p.m., when Green Mountain Club volunteer and former Appalachian Trail Conservancy staff Silvia Cassano describes her journey on the Appalachian Trail in Vermont. Cassano will explain how she broke up hiking the trail into sections to make it work for her, and answer any questions you may have on section hiking. The Appalachian Trail coincides with the Long Trail for approximately 100 miles, and their paths align as they pass above and through Bennington and Woodford. Cassano has worked seasonally in conservation for the past decade. She wants to get more young people interested in stewardship of these special places; getting people excited and educated on how to get outside has been one of her biggest passions. Besides backpacking and hiking on the AT/LT, she is fond of Nordic skiing, mountain biking, photography, craft from up-cycled materials and supporting local farmers. One World Conservation Center is located at 413 VT Route 7 South, Bennington. Admission to the talk is $5 for non-members; members are free.