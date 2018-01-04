A Family Concert and Lots More Fun in Store for Kids at Manchester Community Library

Families are invited to camp in at the Manchester Community Library on Thursday, January 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Family Fort Night in the Kids’ Barn, to read stories, sing songs, eat snacks and build forts. Bring your own blankets, pillows and flashlights – and feel free to wear your pajamas! This and the following programs are free and open to the public; no library card is required.

Come again on Saturday, January 13, at 10:30 a.m. to ring in the New Year at an interactive family concert with teachers and students from the Taconic Music ‘Strings for Kids’ program, generously sponsored by The Bank of Bennington.

Maker’s Club Workshops at Manchester Community Library are free, and open to middle school kids in grades five through eight. On Wednesday, January 10, from 3:30 to 4:30, p.m., kids in this age group are invited to come work on a Post-It Note Castle Mural – kind of like paint-by-numbers, kind of like graffiti, but with sticky notes on a wall!

Middle schoolers can return on Wednesday, January 24, when the Makers Club will hold a Marble Run Challenge from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Students will be encouraged to build their own marble runs and use their imaginations to engineer the fastest course they can make out of simple supplies like cardboard, craft sticks and glue.

Kids in grades two, three and four who are interested in playing Minecraft are invited to join the new Minecraft Club, meeting every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., beginning on January 11. Players will need to bring their own chargers and devices (smart phone or tablet) pre-loaded with an established account (user name and password) and the $6.99 Pocket Version of Minecraft. Space is limited; call Janet at 802-549-4580 to reserve your spot.

In addition to special events, – and books, of course – MCL offers a myriad of fun activities for youngsters and their families. Come check it out! Hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MCL is closed on Sunday.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. Visit the website at mcl.org for further information.