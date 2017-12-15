‘A Fantasy Experience of Music’

Bennington College will present ‘A Fantasy Experience of Music’ for cello and piano on Wednesday, December 13, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. in the College’s Deane Carriage Barn. The concert is free and open to the public, and will feature works by Schubert and Rachmaninoff performed by Tony Lu and Nat Parke, who continue their collaboration presenting arrangements of various famous works originally written for other instruments. Bennington College is located at 1 College Drive in Bennington. Visit bennington.edu for directions. To learn more, call 802-440-4510.