A Focus on the Battenkill at The Georgi’s Grand Re-Opening

The public is invited to tour the newly renovated Georgi Museum grand reopening on Saturday, October 7, at 11 a.m. The event will feature three exhibits: Italian Panel Paintings and Renaissance Works from the Georgi Collection, Gems and Minerals, and the Battenkill Conservancy’s final showing of the ‘Untold Stories of the Battenkill.’ Among the artists and their work being featured is well-known author and blogger, James Howard Kunstler. His painting, ‘Rexleigh Mill Ruins’ features the historical property donated by the Oakley family to the Battenkill Conservancy in 2016, now permanently conserved. The exhibit, part of the ‘Untold Stories of the Battenkill’ project, features the work of over 20 artists living and/or working in the Battenkill watershed and beyond. A portion of all sales benefits the Battenkill Conservancy’s River Watch Water Quality Programs. Information and a slide show on the project will be set up in the Georgi’s Battenkill Room. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 per person. The Georgi Museum will be open to the public on the following dates: Friday, October 8 and Thursdays and Fridays, October 12 and 13, 19 and 20, 26 and 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Georgi Museum is now available to rent for weddings, events, memorials and meetings. Contact Wendy Bordwell at info@thegeorgi.com or 518-854-3773 for details.