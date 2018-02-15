A Great Outlook

The Green Mountain Club wants to bring back the Bromley Observation Tower! The original tower, built between 1960 and 1962 on the summit of Bromley Mountain, provided the thousands of visitors over its life span with unparalled mountain views across Vermont to Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York State. It was also a popular spot for bird-watchers because it was positioned above the tree line for a panoramic view of the tree canopy and unobstructed sky. Unfortunately, the tower was deemed unsafe by its 50th year, and was dismantled in 2012.

The summit of the ski area at Bromley Mountain is part of the Hapgood State Forest, managed by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (VANR). The Long Trail and the Appalachian Trail which cross through the area are managed by the Green Mountain Club (GMC) in Vermont. Over the last few years, Bromley Ski Resort, VANR and GMC have been working together on plans to build a new tower of steel construction, about 20 feet north of where the original tower was located. The total cost for replacing the tower is estimated to be $262,000; as of October 2017, they have raised over $103,000l. You can help them reach their goal with a donation in any amount. To donate online, go to greenmountainclub.org/bromley. You can also write a check payable to Green Mountain Club with ‘Bromley Tower Account’ on the memo line, and mail it to: Green Mountain Club, 4711 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, VT 05677.