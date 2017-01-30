A Hot New Winter Sport!

Disc golf is an outdoor sport that the whole family can enjoy. From tee box to basket, you count your throws until you land in the basket. Come check it out on Sunday, February 12, at the Hunter Park Disc Golf Course in Manchester, in support of the Community Food Cupboard. Bring a frisbee for play. There will be two events; the first at 10 a.m. plays like regular golf, with multiple discs, driver, mid range and putter, in 18 rounds. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $30; partial proceeds go to the CFC. In event number two, you only use one disc and play nine rounds; start time is 1 p.m. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The cost is a nonperishable food item. For information, contact JR OBrien at 802-379-0438.