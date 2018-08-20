A Hot Time for a Cool Cause

The Sun and Fun Festival at the Second Congregational Church, 115 Hillside Street, Bennington, is planned for Saturday, August 25. Over 25 local environmentally-friendly groups will have educational displays, while the kids will enjoy playing games, making giant bubbles, face painting, mural painting and pedaling their way to a cool treat on the smoothie bike. Enjoy lively music by the Hale Mountain Pickers and the Throwbacks while feasting on locally-sourced foods. Try out an ELF Solar powered electric bike,check out hybrid cars; gadget enthusiasts will love exploring the variety of solar gadgets, meet a live barred owl, and much more. This free event will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a quiet room available for those who need it throughout the day. For more information, visit bennscc.org or call 802-442-2559.