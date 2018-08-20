A Hot Time for a Cool Cause

Kali, Finn, and Knox are excited to announce this year’s Sun and Fun Festival, which won an award last year from Interfaith Power and Light’s Cool Congregations Challenge to address global warming.

The Sun and Fun Festival at the Second Congregational Church, 115 Hillside Street, Bennington, is planned for Saturday, August 25. Over 25 local environmentally-friendly groups will have educational displays, while the kids will enjoy playing games, making giant bubbles, face painting, mural painting and pedaling their way to a cool treat on the smoothie bike. Enjoy lively music by the Hale Mountain Pickers and the Throwbacks while feasting on locally-sourced foods. Try out an ELF Solar powered electric bike,check out hybrid cars; gadget enthusiasts will love exploring the variety of solar gadgets, meet a live barred owl, and much more. This free event will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a quiet room available for those who need it throughout the day. For more information, visit bennscc.org or call 802-442-2559.

