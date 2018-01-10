‘A Life Worth Living’

In the future, scientists will be able to prolong life, but will it be worth living? Without purpose or joy, extended life seems a hollow victory. So how do we live life to the fullest? Nicky Gumble’s ‘A Life Worth Living,’ based on Paul’s letter to the Philippians, is a practical and positive guide to achieving this objective, leading us to uncover within us a new heart, a new purpose, a new attitude and a new confidence to the way we live our lives. Join Zion Episcopal Church for this ten-week series beginning on Wednesday, January 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Zion is located at 5167 Main Street/Route 7A North, Manchester Center. For more information or to register, call 802-362-1987 or send an email to office@ zionchurchmanchester.org