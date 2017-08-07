A Look at Manchester in the 1950s

Karan Sheldon, co-founder of Northeast Historic Film, will share selections from 37 reels of film taken by Anna Harris in Manchester between 1949 and 1958, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, in the event barn at the Inn at Manchester. The videos provide a unique view of Northshire life, from intimate moments at home to Big Bromley and Snow Valley ski areas, to meeting passengers at the Manchester Depot train station. Anna spent 40 years as a resident in Manchester, renting from local tailor Fred Nicklewhite and working for DC ‘Ducky’ Corkran, owner of the Orvis Company. Her good friends Nate and Harriet Boone will participate in the discussion following the showing. It is free and open to the public. The Inn at Manchester has graciously donated the space for this event. For more information, email info@manchesterhistoricalsocietyvt.org or call 802-549-4582.