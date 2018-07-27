A Marathon of Music with MMF

During the final week of July, Manchester Music Festival (MMF) will present a jam-packed slate of performances, with nine events in just four days. On Thursday, July 26, at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, world-renowned musicians will perfom scintillating works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Theodore Dubois, and Sergei Tanayev, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Long-time festival favorite pianist Vassily Primakov will be joined by fellow MMF veterans: oboist Rita Mitsel, violinist Axel Strauss, violist Ara Gregorian and cellist Alexis Gerlach. Tickets are $33 for adults and $15 for students.

Preceding that, Strauss and Primakov will offer a free recital at 4:30, playing one of the great violin sonatas of the ages: the Prokofieff Sonata No. 1 in F minor for Violin and Piano, Opus 80. Join artistic director Adam Neiman for one of his popular free pre-concert talks at 6:45.

An afternoon vocal recital will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 27, at the Snopek-Telscher home on Stratton Mountain. This concert spotlights young musicians who have spent the week participating in MMF’s 2018 Vocal Workshop. Spearheading the workshop is Warren Jones, alongside opera stars from the Metropolitan Opera and other top houses around the globe. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students.

A pair of free masterclasses on Saturday, July 28, will allow the audience to witness the intimate process of faculty artists guiding the young performers of the 2018 MMF Young Artists Program. Strauss and Primakov are the featured master teachers for the week; their classes will take place at 11 a.m. (Strauss) and 1:30 p.m. (Primakov) at First Congregational Church in Manchester. Also on Saturday, at 2 p.m., the community is invited to MMF’s annual Family Concert and Ice Cream Celebration at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy. School-age children and their families are encouraged to attend this free performance with percussionist Pius Cheung and select musicians from the 2018 MMF Young Artists Program. Saturday evening, MMF will presents one of its most anticipated concerts of the season: ‘A Night at the Opera.’ The celebrated cast of opera stars, featuring soprano Elaine Alvarez, mezzo-soprano Renee Tatum, tenor Kang Wang, and baritone Sidney Outlaw, will be joined by pianist Warren Jones in an accessible program of well-known arias and ensembles. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at SVAC. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for students.

Conclude this rich musical weekend by joining the future stars of international chamber music in concert by the 2018 MMF Young Artists, at SVAC on Sunday, July 29, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, visit mmfvt.org, or call 802-362-1956.