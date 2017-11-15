A Motto in Action: Be Prepared

Manchester’s Boy Scout Troop 332 will be selling Christmas trees between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 24 to 26, and Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, in the rk Miles depot station lot in Manchester, immediately adjacent to the store. The Christmas trees are being donated by a private local Christmas tree farm to Troop 332 to assist them in raising funds for their June 2018 trip to High Adventure summer camp in West Virginia, where they will enjoy hiking, rock climbing, white-water rafting and leadership training in addition to performing various community service projects.

The donation of these trees means a lot of hard work for the Scouts, who will be challenged to hand-cut each tree, carry them uphill a good distance, load them onto a trailer for transport to Depot Street, and then carefully unload and set them up in the sales corral. These trees are beautiful, hand-manicured, five-to-eight-foot Balsam and Canaan firs, which will retain their needles well past the holiday season and are delightfully fragrant. The Scouts will be selling the trees for $45 each. For more information, call 802-724-9113, or send an email to gmoosevt@gmail.com.