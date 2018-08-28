A New Farmers’ Market in Arlington

The Arlington Area Renewal Project, sponsor of the inaugural Arlington Village Farmers’ Market, announces some of its vendors for the six-week Market running on Fridays, 4 to 7 p.m. from August 31 until October 5, on the grounds of The Arlington Inn at the intersection of Routes 7A and 313. Vendors include Haystack Farmstead of Pawlet, Lilli Clark Baked Goods and Maplebrook Farm of Bennington, Whimsy Farm, Maddy Cakes and Vermont Spaetzle Company of Arlington, Mama Lena’s Sausage and Sweet Husk Tamales of Sandgate, Black Rose Cheeses of Rupert, and North Meadows Farms of Manchester. Products include eggs, spaetzle, organic meets, baked goods, and a wide selection of cheeses. A fresh produce booth will be staffed by the Arlington Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, with all profits being donated to the Arlington Food Shelf. Additional vendors will also be participating. A Health Booth will rotate services such as free blood pressure checks, chair massages and reflexology. Other booths will offer activities for adults and kids hosted by the Arlington schools and Martha Canfield Library. Free music by local artists will entertain visitors at each market. The Arlington Inn will also host its renowned “Meet the Makers” series, featuring different distilleries and breweries each week. The Arlington Inn will offer special cocktails and selections of small plates for purchase. Proceeds from vendor fees will benefit Burdett Commons, an organization established to provide activity and events for youth and seniors of the Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate area. Call Laurie at 802-375-1105 or email arlingtonrenewalproject@gmail.com for further information.