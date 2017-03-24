A New Season of Music at Tinmouth’s Old Firehouse

Tinmouth’s Old Firehouse announces its spring series of concerts. Volunteers do everything from sweeping the floors to writing the publicity, so 90 percent of admissions goes directly to the performers; the other 10 percent goes towards maintaining the Firehouse, just south of Route 140 on Mountain View Road. Each performance is held Friday at 7:30. Doors open at 7. The suggested donation is $10 to $15. Refreshments are available.

Bill Staines, who opens the season on April 7, has been performing folk music for 40 years. Many of his songs have appeared in school music books, church hymnals and campfire songbooks. Eight songs of his songs have been published in the classic song collection, ‘Rise up Singing.’ Bill also has a marvelous inventory of funny stories.

Alex Smith brings Adirondack Mountain Sounds on April 21. His songs are a blend of traditional folk harmony and modern lyrics about today’s issues while paying homage to the masters.

Shady Rill returns on May 5 to explore everything from French Canadian dance tunes to Tin Pan Alley to old time country and their own originals. Patti Casey, singer and award-winning songwriter, and Tom MacKenzie, banjo and voice offer a refreshing take on traditional acoustic music.

May 26, Northern Flyer take the stage. Their music rings with the hard-driving authenticity demanded by bluegrass fans, but they are not confined by the boundaries of the traditional. Their shows introduce original material as well.

The Sky Blue Boys, long-time favorites at the Old Firehouse, have built up a large repertoire of wonderful old ballads, parlor songs, heart songs and sacred numbers, accompanied by a variety of acoustic instruments. Willy and Dan have played together for decades. They formed the celebrated Vermont bluegrass band Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys in 1972. They’ve added many newer songs to their repertoire, including several of their own compositions.