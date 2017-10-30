A Place for the Differently Abled

The Lustre Kings, will perform on Saturday, November 4, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Manchester Eagles Club to raise funds for the nonprofit Credo Company for Sustainable Life. In addition to great music, dancing and a cash bar, food will be provided by local eateries, and there will be a silent auction featuring some very attractive items, including a week’s getaway at a North Carolina beach house and a dinner catered by local chef Tom D’Olivo. Credo Company is grateful to TPW Real Estate and JOY for their generous sponsorship and to the many local businesses who have donated goods and food for the event.

Established in 2016, Credo Company serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and is dedicated to providing each person the opportunity to find their own voice, in turn creating a platform for them to live more independently. The group was founded by several local families whose mission is to create a safe, inclusive and independent/interdependent housing opportunity for the differently abled to remain within their community, where they feel accepted, connected and supported. The beautiful four-bedroom Credo House in Manchester is set on ten acres in a quiet residential neighborhood, and is an oasis for a vastly underserved population. Each resident receives unique supports from a full-time staff depending on their needs, in collaboration with parents, professionals, the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, and designated agencies. Tickets for the event are $20, in advance or at the door. For more information, go to credovermont.org or email info@credovermont.org.