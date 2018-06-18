A Strawberry Festival on the Green in Middletown Springs

The Middletown Springs Historical Society will present the 43nd annual Strawberry Festival on on Sunday, June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. The festival, which is held on the town green in the middle of town, features strawberry shortcake made with fresh Vermont strawberries, homemade biscuits, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, along with iced tea, lemonade or coffee. Local artists and craftspeople will display and sell their work,to include maple products, jewelry, photography, knitted items, honey and beeswax products. Items donated by Historical Society members and friends will also be for sale to benefit the organization. Paul Morgan and friends will enliven the afternoon with acoustic music, and there will be children’s activities. The Historical Society Museum will be open all afternoon, as well as on Sunday afternoons through October. Admission is free. On view in the Museum an exhibit on Sylvanus Haynes (1768- 1826), the first pastor of the Baptist church in Middletown; as well as exhibits on the Montvert Hotel and Mineral Springs and a timeline of Middletown history timeline. Mineral Springs Park, located nearby, is open every day, year round. For information, call Pat Hemenway at 802-235-2421.