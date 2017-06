A Summer Solstice Hike in Rupert

Join education director Christine Hubbard on a hike over hill and dale to celebrate the return of summer at 7 p.m. on Wedneday, June 21, at the Merck Forest and Farmland Center at 3270 Route 315 in Rupert. Pre-registration and a $3 fee per person is requested. For details, call 802-394-7836 or visit merckforest.org.