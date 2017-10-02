A Taste of Autumn in Dorset

Mounds of pumpkins and gourds adorn Three Pears Gallery and the Dorset Union Store, whose proprietors are co-hosting a special event for the third year on Columbus Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two businesses are decked out to celebrate autumn in Vermont – at the Dorset Union Store, with a bounty of delectable food selections, pulled pork sliders, homemade baked goods and special tastings of Vermont products – this year there is a special focus on products made right in Dorset – and at Three Pears Gallery, where they will be showcasing John and Gigi Begin at Home and offering complimentary hot cider and freshly-baked cider donuts. Gigi is celebrated for her detailed depictions of farm animals and botanicals painted on reclaimed wood; her husband John’s rustic industrial furniture is made from trees and barns – both standing and fallen – which preserves and honors their integrity and the landscape. His work has been featured in numerous publications, including The New York Times. For more information, call Three Pears Gallery at 802-770-8820 or the Dorset Union Store at 802-867-4400.