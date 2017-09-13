A Triple-Given Gift in Poultney

Poultney Area Saint David’s Society, a Welsh heritage fellowship organization of the Vermont/New York slate valley region, recently presented the Poultney Cemetery Association with a gift of $150 for its 2017 annual fund needs. The gift was triple-given. First, the Society’s treasurer, Marilyn Duke, was surprised to receive a generous check from her family, payable to the Saint David’s Society, in celebration of her birthday; they know that the Society and her own Welsh heritage hold a very special place in her heart. Next, Marilyn presented the check to the Society’s Board of Directors, and requested they give it to a local charity, suggesting the Cemetery, as so many Welsh heritage residents lay at rest in the beautiful, historic property. Third, the Board padded the gift slightly to bring the total to $150, in appreciation of Marilyn’s dedication to the nearly 30 year-old Society. To learn more about the Poultney Area Saint David’s Society, go to rootsweb.ancestry.com. You can also email pasds1988@gmail.com or call 802-287-5744.