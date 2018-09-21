‘A World Suspended in Color’

The public is invited to attend the artists’ reception of ‘A World Suspended in Color: Fine Art Glass’ from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 21. This showcase represent nationally renowned and award-winning glass artists, including members of the Vermont Glass Guild. They include Clare Adams, Lucy Bergamini, Dominique Caissie, Robert DuGrenier, Alissa Faber, Nicholas Kekic, David Leppla, Melanie Leppla, Alissa Faber and Chris Sherwin. Their works use a range of glass-working techniques, goldsmithery, painting, and the use of materials such as wood, concrete, copper wiring and silver and gold leaf. The exhibit is on view through November 3 at Canal Street Art Gallery at 23 Canal Street in the village of Bellows Falls, open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, go to canalstreetartgallery.org or call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104.