Abstract Art on View at stART Space Summer Show

Carolina and Michael Ellenbogen’s abstract art gallery, stART Space, based in Manchester, will open its Summer Show 2018 with 18 artists. The opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, will feature a performance artwork by Eva Schmidt and Sebastian Escalona at 5:30 p.m.

Exhibiting artists include the following: James Vogler an art installer at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for 10 years, does paintings blending abstraction and figural lines; John Richey presents ‘Twinning,’ a new site-specific installation of hand-drawn video animations and cyanotype prints; Julian Sheres, the youngest artist to exhibit at the first juried nationwide exhibition of contemporary art at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1950, uses the landscape as a departure point in his new series of oil paintings; Rodrigo Nava’s large-scale sculptures and small-scale models for monumental works are created through hydro-forming welded-steel; Rich’s paintings build on the explosive heritage of The New York School while remaining within the borders of Modernism; Carolina Ellenbogen’s minimalist oil paintings focus on projected lightplay and geometric patterns; Elizabeth Nagle’s playful paintings are a narrative written in a language of color, gesture, marks, drips, collage, printmaking and drawing; Dona Mara’s mixed-media paintings are planes of space, light, color, texture and form; Dan Mosheim, inspired by the work of abstract expressionists, applies color and paint in bold, direct brushstrokes; Michael Williams painted through the 70s while working alongside the Color Field painters, transitioning in the 90s to computer-generated art. Two collage artists, Deirdre Day has gathered encyclopedia and old magazines to splice them into collage representations of a past that shapes the present; Day and Erika Lawlor Schmidt uses collage as a way to bring physical fragments of the past into the present and from the present into the future; she will also be featuring new color-spectrum monotypes.

Photographers Michael D Ellenbogen and Barrack Evans bring abstract photography to the show. Ellenbogen, using the camera more like a paintbrush than a mirror; also featured will be his mixed-media, 3D work. Evans ‘Ice Diamonds’ of Jökulsárlón’s black sand beach takes aim at the remains of calved-off icebergs from Iceland’s Vatnajökull Glacier.

Harry Tabak is exhibiting whimsical sculptures that reflect a strong bond with nature and an obsession with the lyrical forms of grapevines.

The show will run through August 18. stART Space is located at 263 Depot Street in the Manchester Shopping Center, next to Price Chopper. Visit startspace.art for further details and hours. You can also contact the Gallery at gallery@startspace.art or 802-768-8498. Exhibits at stART Space are supported by patrons-of-the arts that include Crosspoint Associates and Village Picture Shows. Beverages at the opening reception will be provided by Astral Tequila and TÖST.