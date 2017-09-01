Acclaimed NYC Company in Third Residency at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre

The Paramount Theatre will host the third residency of the acclaimed New York City theatre company, Bedlam, from September 4 to 10. The residency will feature two presentations of works in progress: George Bernard Shaw’s ‘Saint Joan,’ on Friday, September 8, at 7:30 p.m., and a new play, ‘Kind Man Man Kind’ by Kimberly Pau on Sunday, September 10, at 4 p.m.

The presentations will take place off-site at the Burnham Hollow Orchard Barn at 30 Orchard Road in Middletown Springs. Admission is pay what you will, with a suggested donation of $10. Seating is limited to 80. There is no Paramount Box Office available for these presentations.

The Paramount’s executive director Bruce Bouchard states, “It is both an honor and a rare treat that The Paramount is able to host this talented and enterprising theatre company for the third time in Vermont. Since their first appearance four years ago in the summer of 2013, they have established themselves as one of the premiere companies in the country. They have mounted nine full productions in the past four years (with three coming in their next New York City season) and have played in numerous American venues, to universal acclaim.”

Eric Tucker and Andrus Nichols co-founded Bedlam in 2012, when they presentedGeorge Bernard Shaw’s ‘Saint Joan,’ the story of Joan of Arc, on a shoestring budget with only four actors, who played over 25 characters. The show received instant recognition and was extended four times before being transferred for a commercial Off-Broadway run at the Lynn Redgrave Theater in the winter of 2013/2014. During the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Bedlam produced two Off-Broadway re-mounts, two world premieres, one American premiere and two different productions of ‘Twelfth Night,’ running in repertory with one another, all receiving additional acclaim. Bedlam’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ by Jane Austin, adapted by Bedlam company member Kate Hamill and directed by artistic director Eric Tucker, enjoyed a two season run Off-Broadway.

In ‘Kind Man Man Kind,’ eight weekend warriors hike through an isolated Texas forest and are forced to confront the darkness within for a meditation on masculinity, privilege and surrender. Pau wrote the play as a rallying cry to the many men who find toxic masculinity abhorrent but often find themselves in the role of the innocent bystander.

For more information, call 802-775-0903 or visit the website at paramountvt.org.