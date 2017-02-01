Act 46 Forums to be Held

The Northshire Merger Study Committee has scheduled a slate of forums to inform the voting public on the details of the proposed school district merger to be voted on by Australian Ballot on March 7. In two subsequent votes late last year, the committee and the State Board of Education unanimously agreed that it is advisable that the Danby, Dorset, Manchester, Mountain Towns RED (comprised of Londonderry, Peru, Weston and Landgrove), Mount Tabor and Sunderland school districts merge into one Regional Education District, under the proposed name, the Taconic and Green Regional School District. Chair of the committee Jon Wilson (Manchester) is looking forward to further connecting with community members. He said, “During town meeting time, we typically have to focus on matters strictly germane to our town and school district. This merger proposal will push all of us to expand our thinking to consider a potential long-term relationship with our neighbors. Having grown up here, I know first-hand the natural bond we share with the communities involved in this proposed merger. While this year’s Town Meeting will be a unique experience for us all, I am confident that in the the coming months the voters will reflect the thoughtful, open-minded, and inquisitive attitude that has been the trademark of our 17-member committee.” Vice-chair Richard Grip added to Wilson’s sentiment, “I moved from Newfane to Dorset five years ago so my daughters could attend BBA. As a demographer, I work with many school districts in the northeast who are conducting feasibility studies on merging, or in some cases, de-regionalizing. When I moved to this area, I realized how invested people are in exploring opportunities that enhance our education system. I think we will see more of the same in these upcoming forums.” To get the details of the proposed merger, Wilson recommends voters read the merger report at sites.google.com/site/northshiremergerstudy.

Dates, times and locations of the forums are as follows: January 31, 6:30 p.m. and February 4, 3 p.m., Currier School for Danby and Mount Tabor residents; February 9, 6:30 p.m., Flood Brook School, (snow date March 3) for all districts; February 28, 6:30 p.m., Sunderland Elementary, (snow date March 1), for Sunderland residents; March 2, 6:30 p.m., Manchester Community Library, (snow date March 3), intended for all districts Contact Jon Wilson at jon.wilson@brsu.org or 802-379-8472 for more information.