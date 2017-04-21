Adirondack Mountain Sounds Come to Tinmouth’s Old Firehouse

The Tinmouth Old Firehouse spring concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, with Alex Smith, who grew up in the heart of New York’s Adirondack Park. His music strives to echo the people of that area with traditional folk harmony and strikingly modern lyrics, confronting today’s issues with grace while paying homage to the masters who came before him. Alex is new to the Firehouse, but the crew has listened to his recordings and is delighted to be able to present him. Smith’s mother is a historian and his father is a writer and boat builder. Their influence is evident in his attention to detail; each of his characters, though fictional, lives a balance between beauty and imperfection. His stories draw on the triumphs and hardships of friends, relatives and neighbors near and far. The Old Firehouse is located at Mountain View Road and Route 140 in Tinmouth. Doors will open at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 to $15, 90 percent of which goes to the performers. Homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be available in support of community activities.