Ahlfeld Named Head of Mountain School at Winhall

The members of the Board of Trustees at the Mountain School at Winhall welcomed Peter Ahlfeld as the new Head of School on July 1. Ahlfeld has been assistant head of the Mountain School since 2011, and his new role is the culmination of almost 30 years of experience in education. “I am excited to expand my role at MSW, a school I know and love. As a teacher, administrator and former parent at MSW, I have seen firsthand the power of this learning community. I am excited to bring the knowledge and experience I’ve gained in my career to this leadership position at the Mountain School.” Board of Trustees chair, Ian Jones, commented on Ahlfeld’s variety of experience at this important time in the school’s development. “The Board of Trustees at The Mountain School is extremely excited to have appointed Peter Ahlfeld to the position of Head of School,” he stated. “We are confident Peter’s long career as an educator and his teaching and administrative experiences will serve us well in leading MSW through this new phase in its history. Having recently purchased our facility, we know, without a doubt, that with Peter’s guidance, and under his direction The Mountain School will flourish.”