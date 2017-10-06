Ainslie to Perform in Wardsboro

Wardsboro Curtain Call (WCC) is a small volunteer group of Wardsboro residents with a great interest in bringing entertainment to Wardsboro’s Town Hall. The hall is usually set up in cafe fashion for the shows. Excellent refreshments are available, and most shows are BYOB (wine, beer). The final show of the season will be held on Friday, October 13, with blues musician and historian Scott Ainslie, who has studied with elder musicians on both sides of the color line; in the old-time southern Appalachian fiddle and banjo traditions as well as black gospel and blues. Armed with a variety of instruments – vintage guitars, a fretless gourd banjo, a one-string, a homemade cigar box guitar, Ainslie brings the history, roots music, and sounds of America alive. His performances present a wonderful palette of sounds and stories that will delight the ear, awaken the mind and satisfy the heart.The Wardsboro Town Hall is located on Main Street in Wardsboro. Music begins at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 unless otherwise noted. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, visit wardsborocurtaincall.net or email kwkmdavis@yahoo.com.