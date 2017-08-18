Al Hirschfeld Pop-up Exhibit Comes to Manchester

Al Hirschfeld’s art defined the world of the performing arts for nine decades, primarily through his drawings of productions on Broadway and in Hollywood. He captured the first half-century of television, and recorded more musicians than any record, CD or mp3. The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, in partnership with Art Manchester and The Mill in East Arlington, presents a pop-up gallery of some of the immortal artist’s pieces in the Art Manchester space at 4802 Main Street, open Friday to Sunday, and by appointment into October. The public is invited to an opening reception on Friday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. In attendance will be one of Hirschfeld’s subjects, Treat Williams. A selection of the artist’s iconic works spotlighting figures in television, stage, and screen will be available for purchase.

“Hirschfeld was the best at what he did,” says David Leopold, creative director for the Al Hirschfeld Foundation. “We are bringing more than 50 works to Manchester for this special showing.” The Foundation supports nonprofit museums, libraries, theaters and similar cultural institutions. See over 6,000 images at alhirschfeldfoundation.org.

The Mill is a nonprofit organization formed in 2017 whose mission is to foster collaborations to develop ideas in arts and humanities, coupled with youth education, mentorship and support. Located in East Arlington, The Mill was built in 1764, and is an emerging arts campus with performance space, a sound studio and gallery. Founder Joshua Sherman is a board member of the Al Hirschfeld Foundation.

Art Manchester is dedicated to promoting the Vermont arts community and offers pop-up galleries throughout town. For a full list of the galleries and their locations, go to the website,

artmanchestervermont.com.