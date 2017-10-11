All Things Odd the Topic at Dorset Library

Join the Dorset Library on Saturday, October 14, at 6 p.m. as author JW Ocker and paranormal investigator Becky Shott discuss about all things odd, macabre and ghostly! Their presentations will be followed by a reception with light refreshments. Doors will open at 5:30; come early to get a good seat!

First up, Ocker, who has spent the last nine years traveling New England and writing about the weird, spooky things he finds, will present ‘Macabre Vermont.’ Tour some of his favorite Vermont sites and artifacts, the type of oddities accessible to anybody with a tank of gas and a taste for the morbid.

JW Ocker is the Edgar Award-winning author of ‘Poe-Land: The Hallowed Haunts of Edgar Allan Poe’ and ‘A Season With the Witch: The Magic and Mayhem of Halloween in Salem.’ His latest book, ‘Death and Douglas,’ is a middle-grade novel about a boy who lives in a funeral home. Ocker’s work has appeared in The Boston Globe, CNN, The Atlantic and others. Visit him at oddthingsiveseen.com.

Following Ocker, Becky Shott, clairvoyant and paranormal investigator, returns to the Library with a brief overview of paranormal anomalies before featuring the findings of the Library ghost hunt conducted on Friday, as well as findings from other haunted locales around Dorset. Shott was featured on NBC’s Today Show to discuss her opinion of famously haunted locations, and has also made television appearances and assisted production companies for ABC Family, Travel, A&E, SyFy and Animal Planet). Call the Library for more information at 802-867-5774.