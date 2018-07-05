Alliance Fair Trade Gifts

Alliance Fair Trade Gifts announces that it now has a duet of organic skin care essentials, including body scrubs and handcrafted soaps, hand delivered by a friend from his recent trip to the Solomon Islands. The coffee body scrub efficiently exfoliates, while the salt smoothes your skin and the virgin organic coconut oil moisturizes. The brown sugar scrub gently loosens dirt from the skin, and the coconut oil leaves your skin feeling smooth and soft. Some of the cold-pressed coconut oil bar soaps are scented with essential oils. All are reasonably priced. These ethically crafted fair trade scrubs and soaps are created by women in rural villages at Kokonut-Pacific/Solomon Islands. They are free of palm oil, sodium lauryl sulphate and artificial preservatives. Not only is your skin being nourished, but your purchase helps families flourish in their part of the world through dignified employment. All profits go towards organizations effectively helping those in poverty. The store, located at 198 Crescent Boulevard in the lower level of the Missionary Alliance Church in Bennington, is open Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 12 to 4 p.m. Call 802-447-1709 for details.