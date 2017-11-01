AMEN

Dorset’s Garry DuFour believes that reaching out to those who are lonely and perhaps suffering in silence gives them hope. He has made a point over the last few years of delivering prepared holiday dinners to area seniors and those who are housebound – last year accompanied by a small group of carolers. The response was so positive that it led him to create AMEN (Angles Music Entertaining Neighbors). AMEN was launched last month when he soliticted the Dorset BBQers, a barbershop quartet, to drop by the homes of four folks who rarely received visitors. DuFour had previously arranged the visits, but the BBQers (Richard Grip, Harry Chandler, David Chandler and Roger Squire) were a complete surprise – a very pleasant one for the elated recipients! Professional musicians or singers who who like to volunteer for AMEN, or those who know someone who could benefit from a brief visit, are asked to call DuFour at 802-325-2925.