‘American Artists in Europe’

When Childe Hassam returned to the United States after living in Paris for three years, he brought with him an American form of Impressionism. His painting, ‘Geraniums’ is now on view along with works by other American artists who found inspiration overseas, in The Hyde Collection’s ‘American Artists in Europe: Selections from the Permanent Collection.’ The featured works are drawn from the Museum’s permanent collection. “Americans go as students or as established artists, but they both come back with distinctly American versions of movements they encountered in Europe,” said Jonathan Canning, curator. When, for example, Winslow Homer tired of painting Americans, he traveled overseas in 1881 in search of strong-willed women exuding natural beauty. He found his muses on the rough shores of Cullercoats, England, returning to the States with subjects that would come to dominate his later years – fisherfolk and the power of the sea.

Before the Civil War, America lacked the cultural equivalents of the artists’ cafes and salons that made Europe the center of Western culture. “Artists traveled wanting to see Europe’s great cities, art collections and monuments,” Canning said. “It wasn’t until after the war that Americans started to develop art academies and cultural institutions of their own.”

The Hyde Collection is one of the northeast’s exceptional small art museums. The museum and historic house is located at 161 Warren Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. For information, visit hydecollection.org or call 518-792-1761.