American Folk Music Comes to the Tinmouth Firehouse

Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen have spent nearly a decade in a joyful musical collaboration. They’ll be back at Tinmouth’s Old Firehouse at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 8. Cindy is a superb singer, guitarist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Grey is one of America’s finest players of the Irish flute and tin whistle, an accomplished singer and player of concertina, fiddle, piano and harmonium. As composers, each contributes to the unique tapestry of contemporary folk and world music in the US, weaving together songs of vibrant color and rich texture with a level of nuance and craftsmanship often compared to that of fine chamber music.

Doors for the concert open at 7 p.m. This is the last concert in the spring series, but a fall series will begin in early September. The Old Firehouse is at 7 Mountain View Road, just south of the intersection with Route 140 in Tinmouth. Suggested donation of $10 to $15.